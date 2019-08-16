Sigma Planning Corp Buys 2,536 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,289,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $474,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,983,000. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,788. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.24 and its 200 day moving average is $129.79. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $143.52.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

