Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,639,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,189,000 after buying an additional 83,514 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,355,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,894,000 after buying an additional 76,799 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,899,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,347,000 after buying an additional 335,835 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,804,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,243,000 after buying an additional 33,032 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 912,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,386,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.47. 17,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.60. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $141.53 and a twelve month high of $167.70.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 118.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Clorox to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.07.

In other Clorox news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 3,400 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.87, for a total value of $526,558.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,987 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total transaction of $313,131.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,786 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,776 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

