Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,480 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Adobe by 77,287.5% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 647,669 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in Adobe by 24.6% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,659,090 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $708,621,000 after acquiring an additional 524,827 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Adobe by 32,652.7% in the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 455,263 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $121,314,000 after acquiring an additional 453,873 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Adobe by 143.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 742,342 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $197,827,000 after acquiring an additional 437,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Adobe by 48.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,107,456 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $295,127,000 after acquiring an additional 359,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $284.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.69.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $4.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $287.61. The stock had a trading volume of 72,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $204.95 and a twelve month high of $313.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 13,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.96, for a total value of $3,999,998.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total transaction of $1,187,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,170.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,627 shares of company stock worth $7,829,264. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

