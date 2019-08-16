Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 1,760 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the first quarter worth $25,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the first quarter worth $40,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KMB traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $140.54. 52,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.56. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $100.32 and a 52 week high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.67.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total value of $546,833.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,351. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 23,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $3,117,024.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,723,782.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,433 shares of company stock valued at $6,599,379 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

