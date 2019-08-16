Sigma Planning Corp Raises Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter.

VYM traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.12. 14,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,900. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.32. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $89.47.

