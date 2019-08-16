Sigma Planning Corp Sells 655 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth about $175,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of NOBL stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.42. The stock had a trading volume of 83,733 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.87.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.