Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,168 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $57.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,768,778 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.81. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

