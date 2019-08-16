Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,767,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672,220 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 53,362,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,035,515 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,496,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,633,000 after acquiring an additional 437,144 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,919,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,780,000 after acquiring an additional 10,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,638,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,264,000 after acquiring an additional 412,705 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.36. 70,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,239,308. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average of $31.43.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.