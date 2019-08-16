Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $437,000 Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GEM. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,290,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,993,000 after acquiring an additional 186,925 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,202,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,552,000 after acquiring an additional 141,126 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,283,000. American National Bank increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 165,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 66,529 shares during the period. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 206,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 65,802 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GEM traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $30.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,529. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $33.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average is $32.42.

