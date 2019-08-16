Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Invests $4.62 Million in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 237,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.54% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FPEI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 66,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPEI traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.48. 17,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,476. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $17.96 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48.

