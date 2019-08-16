Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 331 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 694.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRT stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.63. 13,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,053. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.57 and its 200 day moving average is $132.73. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $115.09 and a 1 year high of $139.29.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $229.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.49%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FRT shares. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

