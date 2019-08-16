Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,142 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,954.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 289.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000.

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.84. The company had a trading volume of 427,825 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.84. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

