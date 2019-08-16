Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 251 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,981,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,594,000 after acquiring an additional 41,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,547,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,356,000 after acquiring an additional 323,714 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $692,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,255,036.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory H. Kozich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $1,398,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,242 shares of company stock worth $19,853,468. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC traded up $2.40 on Friday, hitting $127.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,131. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.35. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $108.45 and a fifty-two week high of $147.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $141.00 target price on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.41.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

