Signaturefd LLC Acquires 341 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 25,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 367,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,429,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. 7.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $62.81 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1-year low of $50.84 and a 1-year high of $71.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.92 and its 200 day moving average is $64.43.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IHG shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG).

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.