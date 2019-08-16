Signaturefd LLC Has $136,000 Stock Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 306.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 15,386 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $1,100,990.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $15,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 198,945 shares of company stock valued at $30,860,991. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Iqvia in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Iqvia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.13.

Shares of Iqvia stock opened at $154.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $164.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.02. The company has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

