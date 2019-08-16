Signaturefd LLC Has $140,000 Holdings in China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 108.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 617,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 321,227 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,399,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,307,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 5.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 887,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,911,000 after acquiring an additional 48,293 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 5.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 757,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 42,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LFC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

China Life Insurance stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a current ratio of 8.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79. China Life Insurance Co Ltd has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $14.51.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as pension products.

