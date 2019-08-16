Signaturefd LLC Has $173,000 Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,011,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,363,000 after purchasing an additional 410,863 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 159,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,573,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,977,000 after purchasing an additional 624,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $41.54 on Friday. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $42.89. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average of $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.30.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 11,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $446,610.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 870,354 shares in the company, valued at $33,856,770.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $96,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,830 shares of company stock valued at $4,879,558 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

