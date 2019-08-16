Signaturefd LLC Has $184,000 Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of MAR opened at $127.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.27. Marriott International Inc has a 52 week low of $100.62 and a 52 week high of $144.24.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 113.75% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Marriott International from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Marriott International from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.93.

In other Marriott International news, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 3,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $446,172.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Argiris Kyriakidis sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $1,113,207.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,181,155.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $8,520,253 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.