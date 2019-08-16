Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 21,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 32,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Eversource Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America set a $78.00 price target on shares of Eversource Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 8,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $641,435.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ES opened at $78.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.24. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.15 and a twelve month high of $79.11.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

