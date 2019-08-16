Signaturefd LLC Purchases 2,119 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,133,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,911,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,405 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Pfizer by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,333,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $887,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,336 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,749,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,953,000 after purchasing an additional 606,700 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 16,360,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $624,704,000 after purchasing an additional 228,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,449,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,487,000 after purchasing an additional 113,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $34.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $46.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

In other news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 489,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.56.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

