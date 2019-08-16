Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Signet have lagged the industry year to date due to dismal bottom-line trend. Although the company’s top and bottom lines beat the consensus Estimate, the metrics fell year over year in first-quarter fiscal 2020. Soft retail traffic and tough consumer environment in the U.K. dented results. Such downsides led management to trim fiscal 2020 view. These apart, drab performance in International segment along with rising SG&A expenses is a concern. However, the company is focused on cost-containment efforts, optimization of store base and inventory management. In this regard, it is on track with the ‘Signet Path to Brilliance’ plan, which is designed to augment savings, engage in customer-centric growth and bolster e-commerce. Also, increasing trend in gross margin may aid the company’s bottom line to some extent.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Signet Jewelers has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.68.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $11.68 on Monday. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $71.07. The firm has a market cap of $698.84 million, a PE ratio of 3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.32. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 16.90% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.67%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 39.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIG. CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

