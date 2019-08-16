SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Given a C$8.00 Price Target by National Bank Financial Analysts

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) has been assigned a C$8.00 price objective by National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SIL. Eight Capital lifted their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$6.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SIL stock traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$7.25. 209,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,215. The company has a market cap of $697.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 14.38, a current ratio of 14.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. SilverCrest Metals has a 52 week low of C$2.81 and a 52 week high of C$8.38.

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). Analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.