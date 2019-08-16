Sixt Leasing (FRA:LNSX) PT Set at €10.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Sixt Leasing (FRA:LNSX) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of FRA:LNSX opened at €9.54 ($11.09) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €10.66 and its 200 day moving average is €11.80. Sixt Leasing has a 1 year low of €15.28 ($17.77) and a 1 year high of €23.31 ($27.10).

Sixt Leasing Company Profile

Sixt Leasing SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the vehicle leasing business in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, and the Netherlands. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Fleet Management. The Leasing segment provides lease financing and associated services to corporate customers; and operates online retail business through sixt-neuwagen.de and autohaus24.de Websites, as well as offers additional services, such as accident and breakdown management, an inspection package, and an insurance package.

