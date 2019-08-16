SJA Financial Advisory LLC Acquires 317 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 106.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,613.8% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,404.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,282. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $78.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.65.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.