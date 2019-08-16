SJA Financial Advisory LLC Buys 1,743 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. SJA Financial Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 43.2% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 58,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 17,632 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 125.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 18,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDYV stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.70. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,088. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $54.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.86.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

