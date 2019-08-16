SJA Financial Advisory LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for about 3.5% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 240,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Chemical Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 296.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

IJJ traded up $3.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.71. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,806. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $129.89 and a 12 month high of $171.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.44.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.