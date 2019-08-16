Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) PT Raised to C$22.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZZZ. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$25.06.

Shares of TSE ZZZ opened at C$20.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $760.79 million and a P/E ratio of 13.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.76, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.03. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of C$16.01 and a 52-week high of C$33.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.34%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

