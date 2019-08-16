SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of SMA Solar Technology stock traded up €0.94 ($1.09) on Thursday, hitting €20.28 ($23.58). The stock had a trading volume of 43,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.72 million and a P/E ratio of -3.73. SMA Solar Technology has a twelve month low of €14.53 ($16.90) and a twelve month high of €32.60 ($37.91). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €23.51 and a 200 day moving average of €22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Get SMA Solar Technology alerts:

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and distributes photovoltaic (PV) inverters, transformers, choke coils, and monitoring and energy management systems for PV systems worldwide. It operates through Residential, Commercial, Utility, Storage, and Digital Energy segments.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.