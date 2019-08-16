Smart Money Group LLC Acquires Shares of 57 Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 57 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 5,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,178.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $977.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,296.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,157.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,158.06. The company has a market cap of $817.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,516.00 price target (up previously from $1,430.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,250.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,371.05.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.