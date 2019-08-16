SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SRU.UN. TD Securities dropped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins lowered SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$34.29.

TSE:SRU.UN opened at C$31.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 14.27. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$29.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.68.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

