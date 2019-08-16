Smartlands (SLT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.22 Million

Smartlands (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Smartlands token can currently be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00008000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stellarport and Exrates. During the last week, Smartlands has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. Smartlands has a market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $1,415.00 worth of Smartlands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00266936 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.72 or 0.01302158 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00022711 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00094794 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Smartlands Profile

Smartlands launched on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands’ total supply is 7,186,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 tokens. Smartlands’ official website is smartlands.io. The official message board for Smartlands is medium.com/@smartlands. Smartlands’ official Twitter account is @smartlands and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Smartlands is /r/SmartlandsPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Smartlands

Smartlands can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartlands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

