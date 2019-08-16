Snovio Market Capitalization Achieves $1.45 Million (SNOV)

Snovio (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Snovio token can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Tidex, IDEX and Kucoin. Snovio has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $22,921.00 worth of Snovio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Snovio has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Snovio Profile

Snovio’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Snovio’s total supply is 651,129,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,980,448 tokens. The official website for Snovio is tokensale.snov.io. The Reddit community for Snovio is /r/snovio_ico. Snovio’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Snovio is medium.com/@ico_snovio.

Buying and Selling Snovio

Snovio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, Bibox and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snovio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snovio using one of the exchanges listed above.

