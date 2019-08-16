Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) Short Interest Down 9.5% in July

Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,255,300 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the June 30th total of 1,387,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 436,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Sohu.com stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $413.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.49. Sohu.com has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $23.60.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The information services provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $474.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.38 million. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. Sohu.com’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.27) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sohu.com will post -5.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Sohu.com by 107.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 16,302 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sohu.com by 18.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sohu.com by 141.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 52,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sohu.com by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,100,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,411,000 after acquiring an additional 29,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD increased its position in Sohu.com by 49.0% during the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 157,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 51,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.