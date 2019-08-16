SolarCoin Price Tops $0.0258 on Exchanges (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 16th. SolarCoin has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $743.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SolarCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0258 or 0.00000247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Lykke Exchange, Bittrex and Livecoin. Over the last week, SolarCoin has traded 33.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.66 or 0.00725116 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00011240 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00015550 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002768 BTC.

About SolarCoin

SolarCoin (CRYPTO:SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,774,785 coins and its circulating supply is 55,003,019 coins. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR.

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

