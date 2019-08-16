Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Trading 5.4% Higher

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) traded up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.91 and last traded at $13.85, 697,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average session volume of 493,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $23.00 target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average is $15.64. The stock has a market cap of $625.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 107.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 36.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. 63.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

