Somerset Capital Management LLP Raises Position in Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP)

Somerset Capital Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) by 82.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Despegar.com accounts for about 0.2% of Somerset Capital Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Somerset Capital Management LLP owned about 0.08% of Despegar.com worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 7,094.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,196,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,733,000 after buying an additional 2,166,320 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Despegar.com by 1,680.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 899,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,396,000 after acquiring an additional 848,561 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Despegar.com by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 750,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 435,270 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC boosted its position in Despegar.com by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 750,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after acquiring an additional 66,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Despegar.com by 237.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 209,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 147,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DESP. Zacks Investment Research raised Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 price objective on Despegar.com and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $19.00 price objective on Despegar.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

Shares of Despegar.com stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,142. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $824.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 1.33. Despegar.com Corp has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $21.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.52.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $114.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.90 million. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Despegar.com Corp will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Despegar.com Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

