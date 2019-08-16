S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. Sells 1,007 Shares

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,007 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.46, for a total transaction of $256,241.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $3.51 on Friday, hitting $256.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,611,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,148. S&P Global Inc has a 12-month low of $156.68 and a 12-month high of $262.83. The company has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.73 and a 200-day moving average of $218.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 341.54%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.9% in the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.1% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 12,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $244.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.23.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

