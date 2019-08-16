SpaceChain Tops One Day Volume of $72,369.00 (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 16th. SpaceChain has a total market cap of $1.87 million and $72,369.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SpaceChain has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One SpaceChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, Bittrex, Upbit and Coinnest.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SpaceChain alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000313 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Token Profile

SpaceChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, EXX, Upbit, HitBTC, Coinnest and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SpaceChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpaceChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.