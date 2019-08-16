Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.69) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Spark Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn ($0.69) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). B. Riley also issued estimates for Spark Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Get Spark Energy alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Spark Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

NASDAQ:SPKE opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Spark Energy has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.42 million, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of -0.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Spark Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,266,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,282,000 after acquiring an additional 82,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Spark Energy by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,088,000 after acquiring an additional 56,151 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spark Energy by 36.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 678,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,595,000 after acquiring an additional 180,633 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Spark Energy by 27.4% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 451,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 97,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Spark Energy by 237.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 200,809 shares during the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director W Keith Maxwell III acquired 5,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $60,341.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,416,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,589,591.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 99,889 shares of company stock worth $1,045,098 over the last three months. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Spark Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.80%.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.