SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Raised by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 772.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,784,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $827,830,000 after buying an additional 150,887 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,264,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,289,000 after purchasing an additional 515,587 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 891,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,779,000 after purchasing an additional 114,824 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 724,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,426,000 after purchasing an additional 185,414 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 612,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,638,000 after purchasing an additional 44,877 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,011,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,906,576. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.44. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $111.10 and a 52-week high of $144.02.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.