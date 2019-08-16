SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Shares Sold by National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,452,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises 23.7% of National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives owned about 0.69% of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust worth $1,890,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 18,310.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,281,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,028,000 after buying an additional 5,253,141 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29,237.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,893,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877,062 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,051,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,042 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,646,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,505,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,813 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPY traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $289.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,894,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,810,133. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $233.76 and a 12 month high of $302.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.71.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.