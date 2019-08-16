Spectrum Management Group Inc. Acquires 706 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steinberg Global Asset Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,283.7% during the 1st quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 295,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 274,123 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 678,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,152,000 after acquiring an additional 108,432 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 104,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 108,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 26,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $525,000.

Shares of JPST remained flat at $$50.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,283,069 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.44 and its 200 day moving average is $50.37.

