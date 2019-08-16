Spectrum Management Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,305 Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,305 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $420,878,000 after acquiring an additional 12,749 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,997,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $377,761,000 after buying an additional 32,751 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 7.4% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 848,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,562,000 after buying an additional 58,293 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 4.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 518,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,072,000 after buying an additional 23,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,930,000 after buying an additional 24,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PAYC. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $246.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.29.

PAYC traded up $7.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.19. 16,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,356. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.52. Paycom Software Inc has a 52-week low of $107.46 and a 52-week high of $246.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 111.00, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.59.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 38.25% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.95, for a total transaction of $522,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.47, for a total value of $504,987.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,700 shares of company stock worth $6,848,457 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

