Spectrum Management Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 40,985 Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Store Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Store Capital by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Store Capital by 2,702.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Store Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Store Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STOR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Store Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Store Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Store Capital from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

NYSE:STOR traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.58. The stock had a trading volume of 81,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.57. Store Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $26.93 and a 52 week high of $36.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.18 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 36.14% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Store Capital Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

