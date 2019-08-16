Spectrum Management Group Inc. Buys 1,930 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research set a $77.00 price target on WEC Energy Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded WEC Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

NYSE:WEC traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.38. 819,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,684. WEC Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $64.96 and a twelve month high of $90.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.41 and a 200 day moving average of $80.58. The stock has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.11.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.66%.

In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 52,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total value of $4,253,000.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allen L. Leverett sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total value of $8,249,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,369.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 545,166 shares of company stock valued at $45,236,812. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

