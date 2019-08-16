Spectrum Management Group Inc. Has $44,000 Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Spectrum Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,651,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,499,000 after purchasing an additional 361,689 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,281,000 after purchasing an additional 398,777 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 932,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,327,000 after purchasing an additional 21,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 581,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,705,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

In related news, Director Wesley A. Brown sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total value of $53,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,603,555.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wesley A. Brown sold 3,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total transaction of $456,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,489,372.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,422. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ JKHY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,354. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.91. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.20 and a 52 week high of $163.68.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

