Spectrum Management Group Inc. Purchases 4,255 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Spectrum Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 709.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,855 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nike in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nike during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in Nike during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.16. 3,421,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,949,723. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $66.53 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $130.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.68.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nike had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

In related news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total value of $9,378,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $2,036,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,292,894.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,637 shares of company stock worth $16,767,237 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research set a $101.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $85.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nike from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised Nike to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $96.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.02.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

