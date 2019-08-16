Spectrum Management Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,176 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,176 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,274,516 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,871,804,000 after buying an additional 1,690,676 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,352,692 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,401,376,000 after buying an additional 381,084 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 18.4% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 9,368,737 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,024,003,000 after buying an additional 1,452,890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,486,121 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $807,358,000 after buying an additional 459,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.5% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,551,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $716,081,000 after buying an additional 29,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.05 and a 1-year high of $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.02. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXP. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Express to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price target on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on American Express from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.49.

In other American Express news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $1,720,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 214,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,637,132.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 7,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $879,990.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,447,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,548 shares of company stock valued at $22,910,322 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

