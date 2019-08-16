Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) Receives C$50.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Spin Master and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of TOY stock traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$41.20. 61,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,024. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$34.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.66.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$429.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$398.34 million. On average, analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 1.7699999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Benoit Gadbois sold 108,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.50, for a total transaction of C$4,374,043.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 684,373 shares in the company, valued at C$27,717,380.25.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

