Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.63

Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.63 and last traded at $46.29, with a volume of 114554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.71.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.33). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 37.11%. The business had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jay Young sold 10,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $487,571.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,973.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.